EWU follows WSU, moves all classes online for remaining year over COVID-19 concerns

Eastern Washington University

CHENEY, Wash. — Eastern Washington University is following the lead of WSU, and is moving “all academic operations” online for the rest of the year.

The university made the announcement Wednesday evening, saying that they are following the advice of Governor Jay Inslee in helping prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Effective immediately, EWU will move classes, academic advising and educational activities online—and classes that cannot be moved online must not exceed 25 people. All gatherings that cannot be held virtually, like over the phone or through video conferencing, will be cancelled or rescheduled.

As for other major university events scheduled for later in the spring, such as their ‘Get Lit!’ event, Undergraduate Research & Creative Works Symposium, and Commencement have not yet been determined whether they will continue.

All university-sponsored travel, here and abroad—and even if already approved—is restricted. The university says that any exceptions must be authorized by the Vice President or Provost.

