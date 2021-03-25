EWU elevates Riley to head basketball coach

Melissa Luck by Melissa Luck

CHENEY, Wash – Eastern Washington University didn’t have to go far to find its new head basketball coach. EWU announced Thursday that assistant coach David Riley will be leading the program.

Riley replaces Shantay Legans, who was named University of Portland coach earlier this week.

Riley has been with the program for more than 10 years, including eight as a coach. He played his college basketball at Whitworth University. After graduating, he joined the staff at EWU as a manager and team operations assistant. He’s been with the team ever since.

Riley was born in Seattle and grew up in Palo Alto, California, where his father is a professor at Stanford School of Medicine. He married his wife Emily in 2018.

“I am honored and excited about being named the next head coach of Eastern Washington University,” said Riley. “The past 10 years at EWU have been an incredible journey and I am grateful to all the current and former players who helped put me in this position.”

“I am very pleased that Coach Riley has agreed to lead EWU’s men’s basketball team to the next level of success,” said interim EWU President Dr. David May. “His values of excellence on the court, in the classroom, and in life align wonderfully with the overall mission of EWU, and his long-term commitment to the program and the university are obvious. We are looking forward to the 2021-22 season and Go Eags.”

Eastern won the Big Sky Conference tournament and faced Kansas in the first round of the NCAA tournament. They led the Jayhawks for most of the game before losing 93-84.

