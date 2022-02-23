EWU dropping mask mandate after spring break

by Erin Robinson

Credit: EWU

CHENEY, Wash. – Eastern Washington University will lift its mask mandate after spring break.

This will vary for students in semester and quarter programs.

Semester students will return to class on March 21, which is the date the statewide mandate is being lifted. Students in the quarter system will be able to go mask-free once they return from spring bring on April 4.

An announcement from the university said leadership is having conversations with faculty, staff and students to gather feedback on how to proceed with a safe and healthy environment.

The university will release detailed information on March 10 about the future of vaccine requirements, teleworking, testing and other COVID-related topics.

