EWU community speaks out about budget cuts, ‘no confidence’ vote

Elenee Dao by Elenee Dao

CHENEY, Wash. — Some Eastern Washington University staff and students are speaking out, concerned about the university’s future and leadership as it faces a financial downturn.

The Board of Trustees held a public comment meeting Tuesday for two hours, with people speaking until the last minute.

“Never before have the faculty voted no confidence in a president, but Mary Cullinan has had the faculty vote of no confidence in her before, at Southern Oregon University,” said David Syphers, a participant in the meeting.

President Mary Cullinan listened in with the Board of Trustees as professors, other faculty members and students weighed in on what is going on at the university.

On Monday, the Senate Faculty voted almost unanimously that it has no confidence in Dr. Cullinan, something the faculty has been building over the years.

RELATED: EWU Faculty Senate votes ‘no confidence’ in university president

After Monday’s vote, the Board of Trustees released a statement saying it will “continue to move forward with the course we have charted… Only by working together, not against each other, will we achieve that goal.”

“You state that our goal should be “working together.” I don’t see how this is accomplished by dismissing the considered opinion of hundreds of faculty who have spent months, and indeed years, intently discussing our president’s performance,” Syphers said.

One they do not believe that can help lead through what Cullinan will declare a financial crisis.

“If you follow the advice of a university president who lost the confidence of the faculty of two different universities, you will deal Eastern’s already weakened reputation a mortal blow,” said Terrance MacMullan, a professor as EWU. “You will become nationally infamous for being the only university board seeking to save a university by destroying its primary function: the education of students.”

Earlier this month, the university said it was already tightening the budget before the pandemic hit, partially because of declining enrollment.

Losing money means cuts and changes for the university. Almost 400 staff members will be impacted by this. Some will be laid off, others could see a reduction in pay, hours and positions.

Some feel that not enough money is being taken away from the athletics department.

“I focus on athletic band because I love sports and because I love music. However, even a huge sports fan myself can recognize the budget shortfalls in athletics at EWU are simply unsustainable and unacceptable,” said Don Goodwin, the director of the band.

EWU previously said it was also looking at cuts to athletics, as well.

The Board of Trustees will be meeting on Thursday through Zoom. On the agenda: The final supplemental budget approval, including budget cuts.

You can watch the meeting starting at 1 p.m. and learn more on how to do so here.

RELATED: Close to 400 positions impacted by budget cuts at EWU

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.