EWU Alumni invites Eag fans to Big Game Watch Party

by Will Wixey

SPOKANE, Wash. — Eastern Washington University wants locals to come together to cheer on former Eagle Cooper Kupp.

The nYne Bar and Bistro in Downtown Spokane is hosting EWU’s Big Game Watch Party. The EWU alumni association invites all Eastern fans to watch Cooper Kupp and the LA Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the season’s biggest game.

They will have food, drinks, and exclusive merch available for everyone to purchase. Fans can also play trivia and win prizes prior to kick-off at 3:30 p.m.

The event is free to attend and open to all ages. All attendees must follow COVID-19 protocols.

If you plan on attending, you need to register for the event online. You can reserve your spot for the watch party here.

