Everything you need to know heading into Wednesday’s winter storm

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — Snow is expected to start falling in the Inland Northwest Tuesday evening. While it may be pretty, it can also bring dangerous road conditions and other complications.

We’re here to provide the latest updates so you can keep your family safe during this winter storm.

So, what can you expect?

Snow could start falling in the Spokane area around midnight. A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect Wednesday and will last through early Thursday morning. During that time, the Spokane area is expected to get 2-6” of snowfall. Coeur d’Alene can expect up to 6″ of snowfall, with up to 10″ forecasted in the valleys of North Idaho and Northeastern Washington.

With that snowfall comes hazardous driving conditions. That includes for those of you traveling over a mountain pass for the holiday. Snoqualmie Pass is expected to get a nearly a foot of snowfall during the storm.

In terms of storm damage, wind gusts will remain low, but ready your snow shovel. Those of you parked on city streets will want to move your car in order to make room for plows.

Now that we’ve filled you in, what’s the best way to stay on top of this storm?

