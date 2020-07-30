Everything you need to know ahead of Washington’s primary election

Kyle Simchuk by Kyle Simchuk

SPOKANE, Wash. — By now you should have received your ballot in the mail. Washington’s primary election is less than a week away.

Voters will decide what two candidates appear on the November election ballot.

Governor Jay Inslee and Cathy McMorris Rodgers are the incumbents in two key races.

The race for Washington governor is a crowded one. 36 candidates are trying to defeat Governor Jay Inslee, who has been in office since 2013.

It’s been 40 years since a Republican was elected governor in Washington state.

A new Crosscut Elway Poll, sampling 402 registered voters, shows Democratic Governor Jay Inslee leading the pack at 46%. Republic Police Chief Loren Culp is ahead of other Republican challengers at 14%. The poll also showed that 24% of voters are still undecided.

Culp has held rallies across the state and criticized Inslee’s statewide shutdowns.

Trailing behind Culp are Republicans Dr. Raul Garcia, Joshua Freed, and Tim Eyman- all within a few points of eachother.

Another importent race for Eastern Washington is the 5th Congressional District.

Republican incumbent Cathy McMorris Rodgers has held the seat for 16 years. She’s being challenged by three other candidates, including one Republican.

You can only choose one candidate in Washington’s primary, and you don’t have to declare a party when you vote. The primary is all about what two candidates get the most votes, meaning two Democrats or two Republicans could actually face off against each other in November.

Mail in ballots must be postmarked by Election Day, or dropped in a ballot box by 8 p.m. to be counted. If you would rather vote in person, the Spokane County Elections Office is open 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday-Friday and from 7 a.m.- 8 p.m. on Election Day.

READ: Registering to vote online? Monday is the deadline

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.