Everything you need to know about Tuesday’s wind storm

Katerina Chryssafis by Katerina Chryssafis

SPOKANE, Wash. — We have potentially damaging winds in the forecast for Tuesday. Some areas across the Inland Northwest could see wind gusts up to 55 mph.

We’ll start off with widespread rain across the region. In the late afternoon/early evening hours is when we’ll start to see those winds kick up.

Around 2 p.m. is when those gusty winds will really shift into gear. In Spokane, we’re forecasting gusts up to 36 mph. As of right now, it looks like gusts will stay in the 30-40 mph range until 11 p.m.

Wind gusts will then decrease to 26 mph from midnight through the overnight hours. We’ll finally see some relief as we head out the door around 8 a.m.

Fire danger is low because of the recent rain we’ve had. Regardless, there are still risks associated with these strong winds we’re expecting.

Those risks include downed trees, possible power outages, and outdoor objects being blown away. Make sure to take care of everything ahead of time before those winds start to kick in.

