Everything you need to know about Super Bowl LVI

Marcio Jose Sanchez - staff, AP FILE

Are you ready for some football? We are! Especially because eastern’s own Cooper Kupp will be stepping onto the field.

We want to make sure you have everything you need to know come to big game so you can just sit back and watch.

How can I watch the Super Bowl?

The kick-off is set for 3:30 p.m. PST on Sunday, February 13, 2022.

You can watch it on NBC or stream it on Peacock. NBC was actually supposed to show the Super Bowl last year but traded with CBS so it could have the Winter Olympics on, too. You can also catch the game on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

What do I need to know about the teams playing?

First off, let’s start with what teams are playing. The Cincinnati Bengals will take on the Los Angeles Chargers.

The last (and only) time the Rams won a Super Bowl was in 2000 against the Titans– but it wasn’t the L.A. Rams. Then, the team was located in St. Louis. The Bengals on the other hand have never won the Super Bowl.

Where is the game?

We’ll give you a hint: This is the second time in history an NFL team will be playing in their home field.

The Super Bowl is being played at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, which is right outside of LA. It’s home to the Rams and the Los Angeles Chargers. Even though the Rams are playing “at home” they won’t be considered the home team. Weird, we know, but like we said–playing in your actual home stadium is rare. The Bengals will be the home team because the designations alternate between AFC and NFC every year.

Who’s performing the halftime show?

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar will take the stage and perform during the Pepsi halftime show. You can see a trailer here.

Why are you calling it ‘The Cooper Bowl’?

Because former Eastern Washington Univerity player and Yakima native Cooper Kupp will play for the Rams on Sunday. We think that’s pretty cool. Plus, what a great name for all our coverage on him and his journey leading up to the game.

Miss it? Don’t worry, we have it and more all on our YouTube channel and the KXLY+ app.

RELATED: The Cooper Bowl: Family and faith play a big role in Cooper Kupp’s life

RELATED: The Cooper Bowl: Watch an exclusive 1-on-1 interview with Cooper Kupp

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.