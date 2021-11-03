Everything you need to know about making a COVID-19 vaccine appointment for your younger children

HONS FILE - This October 2021, photo provided by Pfizer shows kid-size doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in Puurs, Belgium. (Pfizer via AP, File)

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids 5-11 got the green light from the nation’s top health leaders.

Even though it’s available for younger children, that doesn’t mean it’s quite time for them to roll up their sleeves and get the shot. Doses are on the way to the Inland Northwest but aren’t here yet. That said, local health leaders and healthcare providers do have plans in place to get shots into arms as soon as possible.

Here’s what you need to know about appointments

Rite-Aid: As of Wednesday, Rite-Aid locations in the Inland Northwest said they are waiting on shipments. The online scheduling system for kids 5-11 could be available by Thursday.

Kaiser Permanente: The health care provider will open appointments for 5 to 11-year-olds this Friday at its Riverfront, Lidgerwood and Veradale locations. Vaccinations would start next week. Appointments will be open to both members and non-members.

The NATIVE Project: The plan is to start vaccinating kids 5-11 on Monday, Nov. 8. Appointments will only be available to members.

CHAS Health: The health care provider did not have dates as of Wednesday. A spokesperson said CHAS Health plans on holding a few kids' clinics, but there are no dates yet.

Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories: If you're in the Pullman area, SEL will be parting with regional health care providers to offer appointments on Nov. 8 and Nov. 9. You can book a time slot for one of those days now. You can book your appointment here.

Pediatricians: Families should check with their pediatricians for when appointments would be available. A few doctors 4 News Now spoke with said they're still waiting for shipments. Some, like Spokane Pediatrics, have started a waiting list for their families.

