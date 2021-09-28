Everything you need to know about Katmai National Park’s Fat Bear Week

Katmai National Park Fat Bear Week 2021 Credit: NPS Photo/C. Spencer

One of the bear-y best times of the year is here.

That’s right, we’re talking about Katmai National Park’s Fat Bear Week.

Some of the most round and proud brown bears on the planet call the Brooks River in Alaska’s Katmai National Park home. Each year, the Fat Bear Week Tournament celebrates how good they’ve done at putting on the pounds preparing for winter.

The best part is anyone can vote on what bear they think is the fattest of them all.

Here’s how to get in on the action:

From Sept. 29- Oct.5, anyone can vote on which bear they think should be crowned the chunkiest. Fat Bear Week is a single-elimination tournament. For each set of bears that go head-to-head, only the one with the most votes gets to move on until there is a winner. Matchups will open for voting between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. PDT. You can head here when the time comes and cast your vote.

So, are you ready to meet this year’s competitors? You can check out their stats and get to know them a little bit here.

The official bracket is here! Feast your eyes on this year’s tournament of the titans of tonnage! Who do you think will make it to the finals on Fat Bear Tuesday? Comment with your predictions. Fat Bear Week is Sept 29 – Oct 5. Vote at https://t.co/thJwxp9wuP. #FatBearWeek pic.twitter.com/yVxFk0gmX1 — Katmai National Park (@KatmaiNPS) September 28, 2021

RELATED: Bear cub rescued from Sierra wildfire escapes Tahoe center

RELATED: Bear cub rescued from Sierra wildfire escapes Tahoe center

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.