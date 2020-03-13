What’s prohibited, restricted statewide following Inslee’s COVID-19 press conference

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington State is going to function a lot differently in the coming days, following Governor Jay Inslee’s press conference on Friday.

At the top of the conference, Inslee announced the closure of all K-12 schools statewide, private and public, through April 24.

With this move, several Spokane community centers are closing along with the schools, although Inslee mandated that critical school services must continue, saying “that includes nutrition assistance for any student who needs it as well as child care, particularly for health care workers, emergency personnel and low income families.”

It is unknown if the community centers will roll back their decision in light of these details.

Inslee is also restricting activity at all universities, colleges and technical schools—private and public—following the same timeline as the K-12 schools; March 17–April 24.

I am also restricting activity at all public and private universities, colleges, community colleges, technical schools and private career schools and apprenticeships. This will match the timeline of K-12 schools – March 17 through at least April 24. — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) March 13, 2020

Additionally, all social, spiritual and recreational events over 250, across the entire state, are prohibited.

I am also expanding the prohibition of all social, spiritual and recreational events over 250 people to the entire state. — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) March 13, 2020

