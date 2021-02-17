‘Everything our economy is going to need, this building is going to help generate’: An inside look at Spokane’s newest sports venue

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Podium has been under construction for nearly two years. Now, it’s just months away from becoming a reality.

“What we have going for us more than any other venue really is the package of our city,” said Stephanie Kurran, CEO of the Spokane Public Facilities District.

The 135,000 square-foot sports venue is located right in the heart of downtown Spokane, benefiting both locals and visitors alike.

“Tourists and athletes are going to have the opportunity to come here, do their race, go back to their hotel if they want, walk to the park,” said Kurran.

It’s not just the convenience they’re excited about, but also the amount of revenue it’ll bring to Spokane—$33 million per year to be exact.

“In the tourism industry, they’re anticipating that the sports travel will probably be one of the first ones to come out of the COVID suppression. We want to be in a position to host these kinds of events,” said Eric Sawyer, President and CEO of Spokane Sports.

The venue will be hosting the 2022 USATF Indoor Championships. The indoor track and field event is expected to bring more than $2 million in visitor spending, including 2,000 overnight hotel stays.

“The other piece of this is it’s going to be broadcast nationwide, so there are a lot of positive impressions about our community that we’re going to be able to generate,” said Sawyer.

An impression they hope will leave people coming back for more, especially after all Spokane has been through during this pandemic.

“The hospitality industry has been crushed, so this is sort of how we’re going to bring them all back. Everything that our economy is going to need, this building is going to help generate,” said Kurran.

The Podium is 75% complete. The Spokane Public Facilities District says the venue should be complete by the fall of 2021.

