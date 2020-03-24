“Everything but the kitchen sink” in the forecast! It must be spring. -Kris

After seven straight days of sunny, warm weather, we were due for a change. Showery, cooler, breezy and more typical spring weather is here for the week. Expect the showers of today to taper off tonight, and winds will die down as well. An upper level trough swings through the region Tuesday through Wednesday with afternoon convective showers in the afternoons and early evenings. The cells could produce both rain and snow and even graupel in spots. A stray lightning strike is not out of the question.

After a quick break on Thursday, more showers are in the forecast for the weekend and into next week. Right now, there is a warming trend in the forecast for next week that takes us back into the 50s.