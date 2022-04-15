‘Everyone deserves a nice place to live’: former Spokane motels turning into apartment complexes

by Rania Kaur

SPOKANE, Wash — Three motels in Spokane are being turned into apartment complexes.

Fortify Holdings LLC, which owns Gogo West and Gogo Heights apartments is now purchasing motels to renovate them into apartments accessible to the workforce.

“Over the past 24 months, we have embarked on another strategy of community building by purchasing vintage hotels/motels and converting them into workforce housing for communities that desperately need it,” wrote Ziad Elsahili, President of Fortify Holdings LLC in a statement. “In all of these cases, at Fortify we build clean, safe, and high-quality housing. We believe everyone deserves a nice place to live.”

The former Quality Inn (104 E. 4th), the Econolodge (1503 S. Rustle Street), and the Days Inn (120 W 3rd), are all under renovation. They’ll be known as the Olmstead, the James and the Imperial, respectively. Fortify has renovated former motels into apartment complexes across the Pacific Northwest, including in the Tri-cities and the Portland area.

“Hotels and motels were, and still continue to be, an underutilized asset class with willing sellers,” Elsahili wrote. “When travel hit all-time lows during the pandemic, we identified an opportunity to provide much-needed housing in communities that need it, in a much shorter time by purchasing already existing assets like these motels and re-purposing them into housing.”

Currently there is no timeline as to when the renovations will be complete. Fortify is working on finalizing permits and obtaining certificates of occupancy right now.

READ: ‘We’re trying’: Local families live in hotels because of tight housing market, scared they’ll end up on the streets

READ: ‘No ability to move forward’: Low credit scores cripple a family paying $2,400 a month to live out of a hotel

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.