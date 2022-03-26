Everett Police officer shot and killed in the line of duty

Photo: Everett Police Department

EVERETT, Wash.– An Everett Police officer was shot and killed Friday.

The Police Department said Dan Rocha, 41, lived in Everett for over a decade and served with the Everett Police Department since 2017.

KOMO News reported Rocha confronted the suspect in a Starbucks parking lot. The suspect then shot Rocha and ran him over while he drove away from the scene, KOMO said.

A 50-year-old man is in custody in connection to the shooting, according to KOMO.

The Everett Police Department said Rocha was well respected by both the community and his fellow officers.

“His loss will forever leave a void in our agency and our community.”

He leaves behind a wife and two sons.

