Evening weather update: waiting for the freezing rain to turn to rain – Kris

If you’re a fan of snow, today was gorgeous!  Right in the Spokane and Coeur d’Alene area, 4 – 8″ of light fluffy snow was on the ground by mid-morning.  However, as warmer air worked its way into the area from the south, light freezing rain developed.  Right now, a light glaze of ice is making already tricky driving conditions even more hazardous.  A WINTER STORM WARNING remains in effect for the Spokane and Coeur d’Alene area until 8 p.m. Thursday evening.

Warmer air will eventually bring our temperatures above freezing.  By noon Friday, Spokane will be in the 40° range!   The freezing rain will turn to rain and continue through tomorrow morning.  The winds will also be picking up.  A WIND ADVISORY will take effect Friday at 7 a.m. and continue through 7 p.m.  Expect wind gusts up to 50 mph.  The wind, rain, warmer weather will help melt a lot of our roadways and sidewalks, but it is going to be a mess!  Make sure you have plenty of windshield wiper fluid for Friday!

By  Friday evening, the weather pattern will settle down.  Expect a mix of sun and clouds and seasonable temperatures for the weekend.

