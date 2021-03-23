Evening thunderstorms bring lightning, heavy rain, hail and graupel to the evening commute -Kris

A line of showers with embedded thunderstorms is moving through the Spokane and Coeur d’Area this evening. It is moving southeast at 20 mph, and has created some slick roads from accumulating hail and graupel during the evening commute. The thunderstorm activity will come to an almost immediate halt as the sun sets and we lose our daytime heating. Expect partly cloudy skies overnight. Tuesday will be sunny and seasonable with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.