Even shorter days and earlier sunsets start next week

SPOKANE, Wash.– It’s that time of year– where the sunsets get earlier and earlier.

On Dec. 1, the sun will set before 4 p.m. for the first time this season. It will rise at 7:17 a.m. that day, giving us 8:42:17 hours of daylight.

The sun will set before 4 p.m. every day after that until the Winter Solstice. Then, the days will slowly start getting longer again. The next time the sun will set at 5 p.m. is Feb. 7, 2022.

If you want to take a glance at all the sunrise and sunset times for the Inland Northwest, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has it laid out online.

