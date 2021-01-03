Even more snow expected to fall on the Inland Northwest tonight
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Inland Northwest is going to be getting another round of snow tonight!
The National Weather Service (NWS) says the most recent system brought all that rain and snowfall, and it is going to be moving out of the region today. Then, later Sunday night into Monday morning, another system is going to be moving in.
NWS reports this one will be even colder!
This system is expected to dump snow even in the valleys and will be moving east into North Idaho overnight.
