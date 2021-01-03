Even more snow expected to fall on the Inland Northwest tonight

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Inland Northwest is going to be getting another round of snow tonight!

The National Weather Service (NWS) says the most recent system brought all that rain and snowfall, and it is going to be moving out of the region today. Then, later Sunday night into Monday morning, another system is going to be moving in.

NWS reports this one will be even colder!

While one weather system will exit extreme eastern WA & north ID later this AM, another one will move in late tonight into Monday. This one will be cooler than the previous ones and could deliver significant snow to the valleys of NC WA & most mountains. ❄️ #wawx #idwx pic.twitter.com/IapEwmsmVz — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) January 3, 2021

This system is expected to dump snow even in the valleys and will be moving east into North Idaho overnight.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.