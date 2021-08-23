Evelyn May (Roe) Rogers Burkett

by Obituaries

Evelyn May (Roe) Rogers Burkett, 86

Evelyn May (Roe) Rogers Burkett, passed away peacefully on August 5, 2021, following a brief illness. Evy May, as she was known by most, was born in Buffalo, Wyoming on August 16, 1934, to Joseph Henry and Lillian May (Maddox) Roe and was brought back to the ranch in Johnson County on the Crazy Woman River, to meet her older brother, Joe. Since her Daddy was a rancher and her Mama was a cook, it was here that Evy May first practiced her “Howdy!” and learned how to cook. When she was five, she and Joe and their Mama moved to Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, where Evy May spent the rest of her childhood and graduated from high school.

After a year in college, Evy May married Marvin Lee Rogers in 1953 and they settled in Coeur d’Alene, where they had two sons. Evy May was a stay-at-home Mom until the boys entered high school, when she embarked on a career as an Assessor at the Kootenai County Courthouse in Coeur d’Alene. On weekends, the family spent time together building their cabin on the North Fork of the Coeur d’Alene River and after she retired, Evy May and Marv moved to Prichard on the South Fork of the Coeur d’Alene River. Here, they made many new friends in the Silver Valley and Evy May continued to live in Prichard and then in Wallace, after Marv died.

In 1995, Evy May married Jesse Burkett in Wallace and gained her “darling daughter” Rochelle. Evy May and Jesse were members of the Shoshone Golf Club, where they were often seen driving “Lil Toot” around the course. They also enjoyed traveling and made many snowbird trips to winter in their Park Model, which was parked on their good friends’ golf course in Willow Springs, Arizona.

Following Jesse’s death, Evy May kept herself busy with her many hobbies, continuing to play golf, and participating in bridge games as often as all the girls could get together. She was also a member of the Grandmas’ Club and especially enjoyed attending Bible Study every week. Evy May was an ardent volunteer in the community, spending much time reading to elementary school children, organizing and hosting VFW functions, and participating in many events at the Good Samaritan Society/Silver Wood nursing home. She was particularly skilled at cooking, creating culinary magic with any and all leftovers and so, was in great demand for all the soup and pie fundraisers in the community.

Evy May was a devoted member of the United Church of Christ Congregational Church in Wallace, where she loved to attend services and fellowship. Evy May was preceded in death by her parents, her husbands Marvin and Jesse, her brother Joe, her beloved Yorkie-Pom SrSr, and several loved friends in the area.

She is survived by her sons, Dave and his wife Cindy, Tim and his wife Bunny, and her step-daughter Rochelle and her husband Michael; her grandchildren, Jennifer, Jesse, Michael, Garret, Shera and Trista; her great-grandchildren, Kortni, Abi, Jake, Maddie, Taryn and Tula Bird; her great-great-grandchildren, Karter and Kolton, and many dear friends in Coeur d’Alene and the Silver Valley.

A memorial service will be held for Evy May at a later date; until that time, please consider the suggestion with which Evy May ended almost every conversation: “ Hug your loved ones and make them hug you back!” You may share your memories of Evy May and sign her guest book at www.shoshonefuneralservice.com

