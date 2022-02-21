Evelyn Lovella McBride

by Obituaries

Evelyn Lovella McBride, 87, of Smelterville, Idaho, passed away February 20, 2022 at Mountain Valley of Cascadia of Kellogg. She was born December 6, 1934 in Oklahoma; Evelyn was the daughter of Gentry and Adabelle (Murray) England.

Evelyn moved to the Silver Valley in April of 2000 from California.

Evelyn was a homemaker and a very busy Mom. She loved and enjoyed knitting, crossword puzzles and birds. Evelyn had a lot of spunk and was quite the spitfire.

Cremation will take place and Private Family Services will be held.

Evelyn is survived by a daughter-in-law Tammy Jones of Smelterville, Idaho; three children Gary Costello of California, Terry Costello (Kim) of Arizona and Gordon Jones (Teresa) also of California; her grandchildren Anthony, Jennifer, Christina, Navida, Jacquelyn, Daniel, Gary Jr., Terri, Terry Jr., Michael, James, Timothy, Christopher, Truman, David, Jami, Jodi and Randy; four great-grandchildren. Evelyn was preceded in death by three sons Mark Jones, Timothy Costello and David Sees and one daughter Belinda Zabel.

You may share your special memories of Evelyn with her family at www.shoshonefuneralservice.com

SHOSHONE FUNERAL SERVICES & CREMATORY KELLOGG, IDAHO is entrusted with services.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.