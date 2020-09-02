Eveline Ursula Pederson

Eveline Ursula Pederson, November 5, 1953 – August 17, 2020.

On the day of her birth the fairies celebrated with a lively dance. The woodland gnomes brought her gifts of mushrooms and ferns, and the alchemists rejoiced at the light she would impart upon the world. Just like the great wizards before her, she magically came into this world imbibed with the knowledge that her path would not be an easy one but that she had the strength and courage of a thousand kings. Fearless, she embarked on the adventure of her life, spreading seeds of strength and beauty to be grown into flowers of self-discovery throughout the world.

Her passing has left a hole in the world and in the hearts of the many lives she has touched. Her freedom now complete, she resides again in the realm of fairies and gnomes, sharing her light and love with all the universe. May we all have the courage to pick up the seeds she has left us so we can continue the planting of her magical garden.

A memorial will be announced at a later date. Sherman-Campbell Funeral & Cremation Services in Newport is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book at shermancampbell.com<https://nam04.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=http%3A%2F%2Fshermancampbell.com%2F&data=02%7C01%7C%7C50b089958e6f49acef1d08d84dc5f6fd%7C1498ef60739d4b49b522328e7dc2f089%7C0%7C0%7C637344859928716947&sdata=AsOzzPCUxCP6siFSTFmhPIBSz%2FZRHGEq4s3dDUmzEBU%3D&reserved=0>.