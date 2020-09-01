Evans Canyon Fire threatens more than 100 structures near Selah

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — State mobilization has been authorized for the Evans Canyon Fire, which began to spread quickly Monday night.

The fire grew to more than 1,500 acres overnight. It is burning just north of Yakima in the Evans Canyon area near Wenas Lake.

All homes north of Wenas Lake were upgraded to Level 3 evacuations around 9:00 p.m. Monday night. That means “leave now.”

As of Tuesday morning, new Level 2 evacuations were placed for homes south of Stagecoach RV Park to the Wenas Dam.

State Mobilization authorized for the #EvansCanyonFire near Selah in Yakima Co. 2500+ acres, wind-driven with rapid spread. 100+ structures threatened. #WaWILDFIRE — WA Fire Marshal (@wafiremarshal) September 1, 2020

According to the Department of Natural Resources, the fire started in heavy brush and timber. As of Tuesday morning, more than 100 structures were threatened.

**Official Evans Canyon Fire Information**This map shows the Level 2: Be Ready to Evacuate notice. Evacuation area… Posted by Yakima Valley Emergency Management on Monday, August 31, 2020

The Red Cross has offered assistance to evacuees at Selah Middle School.

