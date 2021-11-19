Evans Brothers Coffee hosts fundraiser to help Better Together Animal Alliance

SPOKANE, Wash.– Your morning cup of coffee could help shelter pets in North Idaho.

Evans Brothers Coffee will host a fundraiser in memory of Erik Bruhjell, a 22-year-old animal lover who called Sandpoint home. He passed away in July 2018.

If you grab a coffee from the Evans Brothers Roasters in Coeur d’Alene or Sandpoint over the weekend of Nov. 27 and 28, a portion of sales will be donated to Better Together Animal Alliance. That’s not the only way you can help.

Next time you’re looking to restock your coffee stash, look for their special blend called the “Bruhjell Blend.” It’s available online and at any of their three cafes. When you buy the special blend, 100 percent of the proceeds from the sale will go to the Better Together Animal Alliance. That runs from Nov. 19 through Nov. 28.

Evans Brothers Roasters said Bruhjell is deeply missed by his friends, family and community. He is remembered as “a wonderful human being that loved people, animals, and the environment.” Bruhjell loved coffee and Evans Brothers, where he was a regular.

Evans Brothers Roasters’ goal is to raise $2,500 this year because Bruhjell would have been 25.

More information and how to buy the special Erik Bruhjell Blend can be found here.

