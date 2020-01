Evalene Mahan

Born May 26, 1927, Evalene Mahan passed away peacefully Friday, June 14, 2019.

A Graveside service is planned to take place Thursday, June 20th,11:00 a.m. at Rolling Hills Memorial Park in Richmond California.

