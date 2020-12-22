Evacuations ordered near Custer after train derails, spills crude oil

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

WA Department of Ecology

WA Department of Ecology







WHATCOM CO., Wash. — Evacuations have been ordered near Custer, a town north of Seattle, after a train derailed and spilled crude oil.

Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office says the Fire Department, Washington State Patrol (WSP) and Emergency Management personnel are on scene.

We are asking for everyone to avoid the area of Custer because of an emergency response to a derailed train. Fire, State Patrol and WCSO Divison of Emergency Management are all on scene. This is an evolving incident. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available. — Whatcom County Sheriff's Office (@whatcomsheriff) December 22, 2020

According to WSP, residents and visitors within a half-mile of the area must leave immediately. Smoke can be seen billowing from the wreckage, and crews are working to clean up and figure out what happened.

This train is carrying crude oil. ALL residents and visitors within 1/2 mile need to evacuate the area! https://t.co/mDqsHsuinn — Trooper H. Axtman (@wspd7pio) December 22, 2020

This is a developing story.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.