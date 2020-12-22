Evacuations ordered near Custer after train derails, spills crude oil
WHATCOM CO., Wash. — Evacuations have been ordered near Custer, a town north of Seattle, after a train derailed and spilled crude oil.
Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office says the Fire Department, Washington State Patrol (WSP) and Emergency Management personnel are on scene.
According to WSP, residents and visitors within a half-mile of the area must leave immediately. Smoke can be seen billowing from the wreckage, and crews are working to clean up and figure out what happened.
This is a developing story.
