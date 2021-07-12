Snake River Complex Fire has burned more than 100,000 acres near Lewiston

LEWISTON, Idaho — The Snake River Complex Fire has burned 100,270 acres — or about 156 square miles — 20 miles south of Lewiston.

Level 3 Evacuations have been ordered for Deer Creek Road and the top of Stagecoach Road. That means “leave now.”

Level 2 Evacuations are in place for Redbird, Waha Rd., Waha Glen and all connected roads, which means people need to be ready to leave at a moment’s notice. Residents that have removed household items and/or large livestock are asked to delay returning those to their homes until a later day.

The Snake River Complex Fire is made up for the John Creek, Shovel and Hoover Ridge fires.

The Red Cross has a shelter at the Echo Hills Church in Lewiston.

Road access is restricted to residents only on Zaza Rd at Deer Creek and from Redbird Rd South in Nez Perce County and Deer Creek Rd to Soldier Meadow in Lewis County.

Residents are asked to avoid the Lower Snake River between Heller Bar and Sandal Gulch.

263 fire personnel from Idaho Department of Lands, BLM, Idaho Dept. of Fish & Game, Nez Perce County, Lewis County, Nez Perce Tribe, USFS and Winchester Volunteer Fire Department are responding.

