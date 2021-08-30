Wildfire forces immediate evacuations for some families near Moscow

by Erin Robinson

MOSCOW, Idaho — People living near Idlers Rest, Twin Roads and parts of Mountain View Road in Moscow should evacuate immediately.

A wildfire is burning structures and land in the area.

A Facebook post from the City of Moscow did not say how many structures were threatened but noted that all people should leave the area.

This is a developing story.

