Evacuations downgraded for fire near Cle Elum, 100% contained

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

KITTITAS CO., Wash. — Level 2 Evacuations have been issued for a fire burning near Cle Elum.

Level 2 means “be ready to leave at a moment’s notice.”

Fire officials say the wildfire is under control, and residents from Weihl Road and Loping Lane down to Red Bridge Road, as well as attached roads, are being let back into their homes after previously being ordered to evacuate.

Red Bridge Road was closed from Masterson Road to Teanaway Road while firefighters used it to stage their operations.

This is a developing story.

