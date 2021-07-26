Evacuations downgraded for people living near wildfires in north Spokane County

ELK, Wash. — Evacuations for two fires burning in north Spokane County have either been downgraded or removed. The fires started on Sunday evening: one near Elk and the other north of Wandermere.

According to James Heaton, Public Information Officer with the Southern Area Gray Team, the Hazard Hill Fire has burned 120 acres, or about 0.18 square miles. It is 40 percent contained and evacuations have been brought down to Level 1 for people living near W. Ballard Rd, W. Hazard Rd and N. Austin Rd. This means be aware of the fire.

As for the Hardesty Valley Fire burning in Elk, Level 1 evacuations have been lifted and is 90 percent contained. It has burned 30 acres.

No structures have been lost.

Downsized Level 3 Evac (Please Leave Now): People living in the area from N. Hardesty on the west, to N. Bruce on the east, and E. Valley on the south, to E. Elk to Hwy. on the north.

People outside of this area should be prepared to leave if conditions change. #ValleyRoadFire pic.twitter.com/7iEQbg85yn — SpokaneSheriffOffice (@SpokaneSheriff) July 26, 2021

State fire assistance has been mobilized to help support local firefighters who are working to contain the fires. Crews from several local fire agencies, including Spokane County District 4, District 8 and even Northern Lakes Fire, have been called in to help.

Be sure to be on the lookout for any notices from authorities regarding evacuations or road closures if you live in the area. #waWildfire #wawx https://t.co/bdiFVVGph3 — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) July 26, 2021

The fire started just after 5 p.m. Sunday and is burning timber and brush.

