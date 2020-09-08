Evacuations issued to Hunter Fire burning near Blanchard

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

BLANCHARD, Idaho — Evacuations have been issued for the Hunter Fire burning near Highway 41 and Redneck Road near Blanchard.

Evacuations include Stone Road, Stone Road Cutoff, Dolly Sods, Tower Mountain Road, Easy Street, Akre Heights, and Highway 41 from Hunter to Redneck Road. The highway is also closed from Roberts Lane to Blanchard Cutoff.

Please stay clear of Idaho Hwy 41 north of Spirit Lake and south of Old Town. Fire crews working on Hunter Fire in Blanchard with evacuations. Smoke can be scene from Post Falls and Spokane Valley. pic.twitter.com/Xpfm3O9Vy0 — Northern Lakes Fire PIO (@NLFDPio) September 7, 2020

This is a developing story.

