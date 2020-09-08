Evacuations issued for Inchelium Complex Fire, burning 12 sq. miles of Colville Reservation

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

INCHELIUM, Wash. — Level 3 Evacuations have been issued for the Inchelium Highway Fire, part of a larger complex fire that has burned over 12 square miles of the Colville Reservation.

The Inchelium Complex Fire is comprised of the Fry Fire, Inchelium Highway Fire and Kewa Field Fire.

The Fry Fire has burned 500 acres near Moon Mountain—there are Level 3 Evacuations in effect for Twin Lakes (Washington) and Meteor Road, including North and South Twin.

The Inchelium Highway Fire has burned 2,500 acres—almost four square miles—and has prompted Level 3 Evacuations for people living near Hall Creek, Cobbs Creek and Buttercup Lane. Level 2 Evacuations are in effect for people living from Bridge Creek Road to Seyler Valley Road.

The Kewa Field Fire has burned 5,000 acres—almost eight square miles—and residents in Kewa Valley are under Level 2 Evacuations, meaning they must be ready to leave at a moment’s notice.

Fire crews are currently building fire lines with dozers and fire bosses.

Yesterday's wind storm sparked quite a few fires in the surrounding counties. Here are some maps and resources to track… Posted by Stevens County Emergency Management on Tuesday, September 8, 2020

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.