Evacuations issued for fire burning in Airway Heights

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — An emergency alert was sent out to Spokane residents just minutes ago, as evacuations have been issued for a fire burning north of Highway 2 near Christensen Road in Airway Heights.

Spokane County Fire District 10 says all residents living north of Highway 2 between Deep Creek and Brooks Road must leave immediately. Residents from Deep Creek to Ritchey Road have to be ready to leave at a moment’s notice.

AIRWAY HEIGHTS ALERT – Everyone North of Highway 2 between Deep Creek and Brooks Rd. needs to LEAVE NOW. Those from Deep Creek to Ritchey Road should get ready to leave. — Nia Wong (@NiaWong) September 7, 2020

We have a crew at the scene of the fire.

There’s a wildfire burning north of Hwy 2 near Christensen Rd in Airway Heights right now. Lots of smoke and multiple trucks on scene. #4NewsNow pic.twitter.com/ptHa9UOedl — Elenee Dao KXLY (@Elenee_Dao) September 7, 2020

This is a developing story.

