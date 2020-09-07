Evacuations issued for fire burning in Airway Heights
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — An emergency alert was sent out to Spokane residents just minutes ago, as evacuations have been issued for a fire burning north of Highway 2 near Christensen Road in Airway Heights.
Spokane County Fire District 10 says all residents living north of Highway 2 between Deep Creek and Brooks Road must leave immediately. Residents from Deep Creek to Ritchey Road have to be ready to leave at a moment’s notice.
We have a crew at the scene of the fire.
This is a developing story.
