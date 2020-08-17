Wildfire near Badger Lake prompts evacuation order

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles, Ariana Lake

CHENEY, Wash. — A large fire burning near Badger Lake is threatening between 50 and 70 homes, according to State Fire Marshal’s Office.

State fire assistance has been mobilized to help local crews battle the Badger Lake fire, near Cheney. It sparked at about 5:04 p.m. It quickly grew to about 200 acres by 9:30 Sunday night. Five strike teams are en route to assist.

According to Fire Chief Cody Rohrbach, a Level 3 Evacuation Order is in place for Badger Lake Estates, Cutthroat Bay and a few homes north of that location and south of Sterling Road. This level of order means people leave to need their homes immediately.

Multiple agencies have responded including the Bureau of Land Management, Fish & Wildlife, Spokane County Fire Districts 3, 8, and 10, Whitman County and the Department of Natural Resources.

There is an operations center at Camp Murray to help coordinate crews.

Bulldozers and water tenders are on-scene, and air support is circling overhead to provide water coverage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

New #WaWILDFIRE – Four fires are burning near Badger and Williams lakes in #SpokaneCounty. One is 6 acres and threatening structures. Another is about 8 acres. The third is 1-2 acres. Forward progress has stopped on the fourth fire. Resources are on scene at all four fires. — Washington State DNR Wildfire (@waDNR_fire) August 17, 2020

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.