Evacuations in place due to fire on Ahtanum Ridge, as other fires burn in Yakima Co.

Monica Petruzzelli by Monica Petruzzelli

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. – Multiple fires are burning throughout Yakima County, and one of those fires is forcing people out of their homes.

As of 11 a.m. Monday, level 3 “go now” evacuations are in place for residents who live near the wildfires burning on Ahtanum Ridge and the Yakima Firing Range.

If you were evacuated and need assistance, you can contact the American Red Cross at 509-929-4230.

Residents in the area are encouraged to sign up for Alert Yakima here.



Yakima County Fire District #5 also posted several pictures of fires burning throughout Yakima County.

Currently the fire on the ridge between West Valley and the lower valley is roughly 80% contained. Crews are working… Posted by Yakima County Fire District #5 on Sunday, August 16, 2020