Eva Rose

Eva Rose “known as Rosie” was born March 26, 1952 to Eva K. and Telford Boudreau in Olympia Washington. She passed away March 8, 2021 in Priest River, Idaho. She was preceded in death by her parents, her beloved daughter, Michelle Eva Robbins, grandparents and numerous Aunts and Uncles.

Rose spent most of her childhood on the family farm outside Yelm Washington before marriage. She liked to spend time outside gardening, and she loved to go fishing. She was known for spending time out and about in Priest River on her adult trike. She enjoyed knitting and baking. Rose always had a smile and a hug.

Rose is survived by her sisters Mary Boudreau (Priest River), Benita Johnson (Caldwell, Id) and Lumina Fitzsimmons (Nampa, Id), her boyfriend Pat Luft of Priest River and numerous nieces and nephews. She will be missed by her family and friends.

We will miss her phone calls. Sherman-Campbell Funeral & Cremation Services in Priest River is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book at shermancampbell.com.

