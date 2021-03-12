Eugene “Geno” Joseph Exner

Eugene “Geno” Joseph Exner, 81

Beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend, Eugene “Geno” Joseph Exner, 81, of Cataldo, Idaho, passed away March 2, 2021 at his home of Cataldo. He was born March 24, 1939 in Edgeley, North Dakota; Geno was the son of Bernard and Rose (Schlosser) Exner.

Geno attended and graduated from the St. John’s Academy of Jamestown, North Dakota in 1957; while attending St. John’s, he played as center for the football team.

After school, Geno served in the U.S. Navy, he was a member of the Navy Seals and received two purple hearts, two bronze stars and two silver stars for his service.

Geno first married Fumiko Tasaki in 1961 in Japan; they later divorced. He then married Susan Barker and they later divorced.

Geno moved to Idaho in 1966 from North Dakota.

Geno was a mechanic; while residing in North Dakota, he owned and operated the Northwest Y Gas Station/Repair Shop. When moving to the Silver Valley, he had served as a mechanic for Wellman’s Motors of Kellogg and Nickersons’ Brothers of Smelterville. Geno then served as a logger and owned and operated Gene Exner Logging Company for forty plus years.

Geno loved and enjoyed his family, gatherings with family and friends, riding into the mountains and hunting. But his greatest passion was his horses of which he bred and trained.

Geno is survived by five children Terri Exner of Lynnwood, Washington, Brenda (Marc) White of Pinehurst, Idaho, Jeff (Jill) Exner of Columbus, Montana, Melissa (Ray) Sansi of Pinehurst, Idaho and Joe Exner of Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho; two step-children Tina (Kerry) James of Kingston, Idaho and Corey Marang of Boulder, Nevada; eight grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, one step great-grandchild; ten brothers and sisters Delena Happ of Eagan, Minnesota, Yvonne Bonderson of Devils Lake, North Dakota, Don Exner of North Platte, Nebraska, Alvin Exner of Ypsilanti, North Dakota, John Exner of Days Creek, Oregon, Roseanne Fehr of Wimbledon, North Dakota, Bernie Fornaris of Katy, Texas, Tony Exner of Republic, Washington, Terry Exner of Jamestown, North Dakota and Tim Exner also of Jamestown; he is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Geno was preceded in death by his parents and his beloved long-time riding companion horse Boomer.

Cremation will take place and A Celebration of Geno’s Life will be held and announced at a later date. You may share your memories of Geno and sign his guest book at www.shoshonefuneralservice.com

SHOSHONE FUNERAL SERVICES & CREMATORY KELLOGG, IDAHO is entrusted with services.

