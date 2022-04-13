Euclid Avenue between Market and Freya Street to have temporary closures overnight

by Will Wixey

Road closures Wednesday on Euclid Avenue

SPOKANE, Wash. — Both directions of Euclid Avenue between Market and Freya Street will have intermittent closures on Wednesday and Thursday night.

Euclid Avenue will close for up to 20-minutes at a time between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. on April 13-15. Drivers who use both directions of the road should plan for additional time to prevent delay.

The Washington State Department of Transportation is continuing construction of the North Spokane Corridor overcrossing at Euclid Avenue in northeast Spokane.

WSDOT advises travelers to use alternate routes to avoid the closure by using either Francis Avenue to the north or Carlisle Avenue to the south.

This temporary closure is part of the North Spokane Corridor project Spokane River to Columbia, which includes the construction of the Wellesley interchange, Wellesley overcrossing, and the overcrossing at Euclid Avenue.

