Esther L. Mueller

Esther Lotti Mueller (age 98) former resident of St. Maries, ID passed away at her home at South Hill Village Care Center in Spokane, WA on December 17, 2020. She was born to Randall and Clara (LeCoultre) Scott on March 20, 1922 in St. Joe City.

When she was 5 years old, her family moved to Longview, WA. In 1937, Esther visited St. Maries, ID and loved the ice skating on the St. Joe River. In 1940, Esther graduated from Longview High School. On April 19, 1942 she married Theodore Mueller. They raised 3 daughters in 3 different houses along the St. Joe River. Esther was a volunteer for the American Cancer Society, skywatcher for Russian planes in the 1950’s, founder of the Bible club for young girls called The Sunbeam Club; hospitality volunteer for Deaconess Hospital, kitchen worker at Heyburn Elementary School, Sunday School teacher at Omega Gospel Hall, participant of Bible Study Fellowship, operator of farm equipment when necessary, and inspiring mother who taught faithfulness, gratefulness and love for God by her own example.

Many hired help and guests enjoyed her garden vegetables, home-canned crab apple pickles, home-grown beef roasts and award-winning apple pie. For relaxation she embroidered pillowcases to give as gifts. Her hands were rarely still.

Esther is survived by her daughters Linda Arnold of Spokane, WA and Elaine Lindsey of Canby, OR; brother Norman Scott of Newberg, OR; sister Lois Comella of Dallas, OR; 6 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Ted Mueller, daughter Jeanette Arnold, son-in-law Steven Arnold, and brother Richard Scott.

A graveside service was held on December 22, 2020 at 11:00 am at Woodlawn Cemetery in St. Maries, ID. A memorial celebrating Esther’s life is planned for the summer. Please visit her online memorial at hodgefuneralhome.com