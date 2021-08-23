Esten J. Smykal

by Obituaries

Esten J. Smykal, 42, of Wallace, ID, went home to the Lord on Monday, August 9, 2021. Esten was born in Dinuba, CA on August 11, 1978. He graduated from Hugo High School (Class of 1977) in Hugo, OK. After high school, Esten lived in Missouri until he joined his parents in Wallace, ID in 2005.

Esten had a huge sense of adventure. He loved road trips, hunting, camping, fishing, and anything outdoors. He enjoyed playing on the dart leagues around the Silver Valley. He loved meeting people and was always there to help others. Esten always had the best stories to tell about his adventures.

Esten was a wildland firefighter and took great pride in his job.

He is preceded in death by his loving grandparents, Wally and Jean Smykal, Grandma Jennie Garrett, and Fred and Nola Lewis.

Survivors include his grandfather, Malcom Garrett of Michie, TN; parents, Barry and Sue Johnson of Wallace, ID; brother, Bryan (Rachel) Smykal of Kellogg, ID; and sister, Crysten Smykal of Liberty Lake, WA. Esten dearly loved his nephew and niece, Eli Johnson and Alice Smykal. Esten had a big family with many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He kept in contact with many childhood friends while maintaining those friendships today.

We will miss his smiling face, that twinkle in his eye, and his crazy stories.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

Memories of Esten and messages of condolence to his family may be expressed online at www.shoshonefuneralservice.com. Shoshone Funeral Services, Kellogg, is assisting Esten’s family with arrangements.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.