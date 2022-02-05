ESPN analyst invites public to ‘Farnham Flatbread’ fundraiser

SPOKANE, Wash. — Head down to the Davenport Tower’s Safari Room on Friday for some delicious grub to support a good cause.

ESPN Basketball analyst Sean Farnham will deliver Davenport’s “Farnham Flatbread” right to your table for the Coaches vs Cancer program.

A portion of all the Farnham Flatbread proceeds will go to Coaches vs. Cancer, an organization of fans and coaches dedicated to supporting the American Cancer Society.

The Davenport Tower’s renamed its signature flatbread after its biggest fan, Sean Farnham. They offer spicy shrimp, tomato, pesto, and mozzarella flatbreads.

Farnham is part of ESPN’s Gonzaga basketball broadcast team, having announced many Zag games for the past few years. He’s called countless games from McCarthey Athletic Center, and will be back in town Friday, Feb. 11 for the event. He will also announce the Zags’ game against Saint Mary’s on Saturday.

