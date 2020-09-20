ESD to begin processing additional $300 in unemployment benefits for eligible Washingtonians

Unemployed Washingtonians can expect an extra boost in the near future.

Washington was recently approved for a federal coronavirus grant. The Lost Wages Assistance Program (LWA) will allow for an additional $300 in unemployment benefits for a limited amount of time.

The state’s Employment Security Department will start processing those payments Monday. Those who were eligible for benefits between the weeks of August 1 to September 5 will receive their payments retroactively.

According to the ESD, Washington applied and was approved for the longest amount of time available from the federal government, which is not offering payments for weeks past September 5.

In order to receive help from the program, you must be unemployed or have had your hours cut due to coronavirus-related impacts.

You can learn more about checking your eligibility here.

