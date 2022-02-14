Escaped Coyote Ridge inmate arrested in Spokane, faces new charge

by Erin Robinson

Credit: DOC

SPOKANE, Wash. — An inmate who escaped from Coyote Ridge Corrections Center early Monday has been arrested in Spokane.

Spokane Police arrested Joshua Michael Lanter, 29, in downtown Spokane early in the afternoon.

Police received a report of a stolen truck in the area of E Sprague Ave and S Hatch St around 11 a.m. They located it downtown and saw someone run from the truck.

They quickly took the man into custody and determined it was Lanter. Police did not provide information on how he got from Connell to Spokane.

Lanter was serving time for burglary, malicious mischief and taking a motor vehicle without permission. He was booked into the Spokane County Jail for a new charge of theft of a motor vehicle, as well as an outstanding arrest warrant stemming from his escape.

