Ernest F. Grant

Ernest “Ernie” Franklin Grant, 86

Ernest “Ernie” Franklin Grant, 86, of Kellogg, Idaho, passed away February 11, 2021 at his home of Kellogg. He was born December 9, 1934 in Readfield, Maine; Ernie was the son of Kenneth C. and Gladys (Adams) Grant.

Ernie attended and graduated from the Gardiner High School of Gardiner, Maine.

Ernie moved to the Silver Valley in 2000 from Maine.

Ernie had worked for the Heavy and General Construction Laborers’ Union for road and utility line construction for many years.

Ernie was a member of the Construction Laborers’ Union Local No. 472. He loved and enjoyed walking, coin collecting and was a New York Giants fan.

Ernie is survived by three children Eric (Cheryl) Grant of Summerfield, Florida, Rachel Grant of Virginia and Mary Grant of Augusta, Maine; six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; one sister Charlotte of Maryland; he is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Ernie was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and one sister.

Cremation was held and a Gathering of Family and Friends will be held at The Longshot Saloon (14 Railroad Ave., Kellogg, Idaho) on Saturday, Feb. 20th at 3:00 P.M. You may share your memories of Ernie and sign his guest book at www.shoshonefuneralservice.com

