Ephrata man hit by car passes away from injuries

by Erin Robinson

EPHRATA, Wash. — A 63-year-old man has died from injuries he suffered when he was hit by a car while walking in Ephrata.

Rubio A. Angel was walking on D St NE on November 7 when he was hit.

Martha E. Devine, 84, was driving northbound and drifted into the bicycle lane, where she hit Angel.

Angel was taken to Harborview Medical Center, but passed away on November 24.

Devine has not been charged with any crimes.

