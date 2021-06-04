Ephrata man drowns in irrigation canal

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

EPHRATA, Wash. — An 18-year-old Ephrata man drowned Thursday after being swept by the current of an irrigation canal.

Jesus Contreras was swimming in the canal with friends when he slipped beneath the surface, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office said.

Using a drone, the Sheriff’s Office was able to find his body in the water about 100 yards downstream.

Authorities said the incident appears to be a tragic accidental drowning.

