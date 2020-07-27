Ephrata family to be featured on new ABC game show ‘Don’t’

EPHRATA, Wash. — A local family will put their talents to the test on ABC’s new game show “Don’t.”

Competing this week is the Long family from Ephrata. Army veteran Fallon, along with her retired Army Special Operations husband Mitch, baby sister Shalom and cousin Monte, a mechanic at Coulee Dam, will compete in a series of challenges in hopes of winning $100,000.

The Long Family will have to tackle hilarious tasks with the simple rule: Don’t. Challenges include “Don’t Blink,” “Don’t Look Back” and “Don’t Play in the House.” Along the way, they will have the choice to take risks by pushing the “Don’t Push Button” or taking a chance on a “Don’t You Dare, You.”

“Don’t” is executive produced by Ryan Reynolds and hosted by Adam Scott. Tune into 4 News Now on Thursday at 9 p.m. to watch.

