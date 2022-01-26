Ephrata community steps up to buy COVID tests, sports are back on

by Melissa Luck

The Ephrata School District resumes COVID testing, after parents and community members pitched in to buy tests for students in sports.

EPHRATA, Wash. – Sports are back on in the Ephrata School District, thanks to parents and community members who stepped up and bought COVID-19 tests.

Earlier this week, the district announced that all sports below the varsity level were on hold. The state requires students playing sports to be tested three times a week and the district didn’t have enough tests.

Parents and local businesses immediately sprang into action, buying tests of their own.

Wednesday morning, some of those parents delivered 1,000 tests to the district and testing for athletes resumed immediately.

“We can’t begin to express the gratitude we feel for those individuals that came together to support Ephrata sports in our time of need, Superintendent Tim Payne said in a Facebook post. “It’s not every school district that receives the love and encouragement we feel from our community. From the bottom of our hearts, we thank you.”

Practices for middle school and high school athletes will resume Thursday morning.

RELATED: 2 new mass testing sites opening in Spokane County this week

READ: Washington Board of Health wants feedback on requiring COVID vaccine for students

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.