EPA fines Spokane Valley, Hayden companies for allegedly violating Clean Air Act

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

EPA building in Washington, D.C.

SEATTLE, Wash. — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has reached an agreement with three local manufacturers for allegedly violating the Clean Air Act.

Power Products Unlimited in Spokane Valley, Alligator Diesel Performance and Deviant Race Parts in Hayden reportedly made aftermarket auto parts that, according to the EPA, “defeat the emissions control systems of heavy-duty diesel engines.”

The EPA says that heavy-duty diesel engines pump huge amounts of nitrogen oxides and particulates into the air, which cause major health problems nationwide—including premature death, respiratory illness, cardiovascular disease, aggravated asthma, chronic bronchitis and decreased lung function.

The Spokane Valley and Hayden, Idaho companies reportedly sold, combined, over 72,000 products that counteract diesel engine’s emission control.

As part of the settlement, the companies are stopping all manufacture and sale of the products, as well as paying civil penalties totaling $180,000. The EPA estimates that the “defeat devices” installed from these companies resulted in 49 million pounds of air pollution in a single year.

“The EPA will not tolerate these violations of law intended to protect people’s health,” said Ed Kowalski, Director of EPA Region 10’s Enforcement and Compliance Assurance Division. “We will continue to prosecute those responsible for manufacturing, selling and installing these illegal products.”

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.